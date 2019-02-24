SEVERE WEATHER:Strong Winds Leave Thousands Without Power
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Delaware Township, Local TV, Mercer County, Robbery


DELAWARE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was beaten unconscious and robbed in Mercer County on Thursday.

State Police say 26-year-old Donte James Pegues, of Farrell, Pa., encountered a 25-year-old Sharpsville man inside a Delaware Township building where the Sharpsville man was employed.

Pegues allegedly forced the man out of the building, took the man to a back porch area and assaulted him until he lost consciousness.

Police say Pegues then dragged the victim off the porch and took his money and cell phone.

Pegues was taken into custody. He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, burglary and robbery.

