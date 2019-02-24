



COLUMBUS, OHIO (KDKA) – Police in Ohio are asking the public for help with locating a missing child.

The Columbus Police department posted to Twitter that 12-year-old Brandon Chesdrew went missing Saturday night.

Authorities with the Special Victims Bureau say that Chesdrew was last seen at a library in Columbus on Saturday.

MISSING BOY: ​

(2 months ago we rewarded Brandon Cheesebrew (correct spelling) w/a Xmas shopping trip through our Heroes & Helpers program. Prayers he is found safe.) He was due to return home last night from the library@S Hague Ave & Sullivant Ave. Call us w/info: 614-645-4545 pic.twitter.com/x9jPtsgkP0 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 24, 2019

The boy is approximately 4-feet tall and was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.

