COLUMBUS, OHIO (KDKA) – Police in Ohio are asking the public for help with locating a missing child.

The Columbus Police department posted to Twitter that 12-year-old Brandon Chesdrew went missing Saturday night.

Photo Credit: (Facebook/Columbus Division of Police)

Authorities with the Special Victims Bureau say that Chesdrew was last seen at a library in Columbus on Saturday.

The boy is approximately 4-feet tall and was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.

