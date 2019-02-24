SEVERE WEATHER:Strong Winds Leave Thousands Without Power
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Route 48 in Elizabeth Township was shut down again Sunday due to another landslide.

PennDOT announced the road would be closed between the Boston Bridge and Mansfield Road just before 11 a.m.

Elizabeth Police say the road will be closed indefinitely.

The road was shut down Saturday when rocks, mud and branches slid onto the road surface, but it reopened later that night.

Another landslide forced the road to shut down for almost 12 hours on Feb. 16.

