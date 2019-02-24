SEVERE WEATHER:High Wind Warning In Effect Through Monday At 7 A.M.
Christopher Hoover, Local TV, Police Chase, Route 219, Somerset Township


SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man led police on a chase by car and then by foot.

Police say that 44-year-old Christopher Hoover allegedly led police on a chase after he refused to stop for officers.

According to a statement from state police in Somerset, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hoover while traveling on Route 219. Authorities say that Hoover began to flee police.

Hoover then allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and police gave chase on foot.

Investigators say that Hoover was taken into custody and was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. Drugs and other paraphernalia was also found on Hoover, according to police.

Hoover is now facing charges of driving under the influence, fleeing police and other charges.

