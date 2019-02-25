CLOSINGS/DELAYSDozens Of Schools Issue Delays And Closings Due To High Winds, Power Outages
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in Beaver County just hit the jackpot.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket purchased at the Circle K on Duss Avenue in Ambridge matched all five numbers from Friday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 02-33-37-41-43.

The ticket holder will win the $500,000 jackpot prize, less withholding.

The Circle K will earn a $500 selling bonus.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Winners should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.

