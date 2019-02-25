



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Light says Sunday’s wind storm was one of the worst they’ve seen in the past 20 years.

The company says since Sunday morning, the high winds have caused service interruptions to more than 125,000 customers across Allegheny and Beaver counties.

According to Duquesne Light, the wind storm damage ranks among the top three worst in the last 20 years.

Power has been restored to more than 92,000 customers. About 33,000 customers still don’t have service.

The majority of customers should have service restored by late Wednesday night.