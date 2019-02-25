CLOSINGS/DELAYSDozens Of Schools Issue Delays And Closings Due To High Winds, Power Outages
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — Korn and Alice In Chains will stop in the Pittsburgh area on their 2019 North American tour.

The dates for their joint summer tour were announced Monday.

The two bands will perform at the KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The tour will also stop in at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The bands will be joined by special guest Underoath.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

