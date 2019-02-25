CLOSINGS/DELAYSDozens Of Schools Issue Delays And Closings Due To High Winds, Power Outages
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A partial building collapse has sent bricks crashing to down to the sidewalk in the city’s Perry South section this morning.

According to emergency officials, the three-story building is coming down on Wilson Avenue at the intersection with W. Burgess Street.

It was first reported just after 10:20 a.m.

KDKA is working to learn if there have been any injuries and if the high winds are contributing to the collapse.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

