



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A partial building collapse has sent bricks crashing to down to the sidewalk in the city’s Perry South section this morning.

According to emergency officials, the three-story building is coming down on Wilson Avenue at the intersection with W. Burgess Street.

It was first reported just after 10:20 a.m.

KDKA is working to learn if there have been any injuries and if the high winds are contributing to the collapse.

