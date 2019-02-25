



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man arrested on a Protection From Abuse Order violation is back in police custody after escaping while being treated at a hospital overnight.

According to state police, 23-year-old Alan-Michael Taylor was taken back into custody in his native Vandergrift early Monday morning.

Investigators say Taylor violated a PFA order against him just after 4 a.m., then got into a vehicle crash.

He was arrested, and taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries from the crash. While there, police say he walked out of the hospital and allegedly stole truck from a nearby construction site.

Police issued an alert for the public to be on the lookout for him and the stolen truck. However, they now say Taylor is back in custody and facing additional charges.

He will be charged with violating a PFA and DUI counts related to the crash. He will also be charged with escape, theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a vehicle, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and simple assault.

