



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced on Monday that a section of Bigelow Boulevard would be closed in the Polish Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh for repair work.

A PWSA contractor will be working from 7 p.m. Monday evening until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

One outbound lane of Bigelow Boulevard, approximately one-quarter mile before the Herron Avenue intersection, will be closed to all traffic until work is completed.

PWSA does not anticipate an interruption in water service for customers in the area.