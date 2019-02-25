



EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – With the winds dying down Monday night after Sunday’s storm, power crews will finally have a chance to catch up.

Linemen are working around the clock to restore electricity to thousands of homes, schools and businesses.

Frustrated, cold, and concerned. That’s how thousands of families without power are feeling as they continue to ask how long they’ll be without electricity.

KDKA’s Kym Gable talked to one local emergency management director who says emergency officials are also waiting for answers. East McKeesport Emergency Manager Stacy Mays says several neighborhoods in his municipality are still in the dark.

When asked how long it would be before power is restored, Mays answer may shock you.

“We’ve heard everything from days to weeks,” he said. “It’s just really… when you sit back and think about it, it just gets to be really mind-boggling.”

While the KDKA crew was interviewing Mays, the power at the fire hall actually went out for a brief time.

It is a widespread challenge with an unpredictable timeline.

Several surrounding neighborhoods in east McKeesport are still in the dark.

“You just gotta take and roll with what you’re given,” Mays said.

Teams of Red Cross volunteers are also out all over Western Pennsylvania setting up warming centers in.

“We have power outages, city-wide,” said Red Cross volunteer Cyndi O’Neill. “We have a cold night that is upon us. And we have people who may need a place to go to get warm.”

Families are growing more and more concerned as they wait for the power to be restored.

“We have absolutely no power,” said Heather Oneal. “We’re going to a hotel.”

“They’re saying Wednesday, Thursday (before the power comes back on),” Oneal said. “It’s too cold, way too cold.”

The Red Cross is working with communities to open a number of warming stations across the region for residents without power. The stations open Monday night are listed below.

Allegheny County:

Allegheny Alliance Church at 250 East Ohio Street

East McKeesport: at the United Volunteer Fire/Rescue Station 135 at 600 Broadway Avenue

Penn Hills at Penn Hills Station 227, which is at 125 Universal Road

West Homestead at the West Homestead Fire Department Station 292 located at 447 W. 8th Avenue

Beaver County:

Holy Family Social Hall at 1851 Third Avenue, New Brighton

Erie County: