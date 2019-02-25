



MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania state trooper narrowly avoided injury when his vehicle was struck by a falling tree Sunday.

It happened just after 9:15 p.m. on Route 819 in Mt. Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County.

The trooper was on his way to check out damage caused by the high winds when a tree on the side of the road began to fall.

State police say the trooper saw the tree coming down and was able to accelerate at the last second.

The tree did strike the back of his vehicle, shattering his rear windshield and causing some serious dents.

The trooper was not injured.

