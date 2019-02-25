SEVERE WEATHER:Strong Winds Leave Thousands Without Power
Filed Under:Downed Tree, Local TV, Mt. Pleasant Township, Pennsylvania State Police, Westmoreland County


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania state trooper narrowly avoided injury when his vehicle was struck by a falling tree Sunday.

It happened just after 9:15 p.m. on Route 819 in Mt. Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County.

The trooper was on his way to check out damage caused by the high winds when a tree on the side of the road began to fall.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police/Twitter)

State police say the trooper saw the tree coming down and was able to accelerate at the last second.

The tree did strike the back of his vehicle, shattering his rear windshield and causing some serious dents.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police/Twitter)

The trooper was not injured.

Watch KDKA News at 6 p.m. for more on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s