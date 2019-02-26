POWER OUTAGES:Frustrations Growing As Many Still Remain Without Power After Wind Storm
Filed Under:Local TV, Meth Lab Bust, Robinson


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police in Indiana County are charging two in connection with a methamphetamine laboratory found in their home on Monday.

Police responded to a residence on Caroline Street in Wheatfield Township after receiving a tip.

Upon arrival, troopers located several items used to manufacture meth both inside and outside the house. Troopers also believe that two children were present while the meth lab was operating.

The scene was processed without incident and a 33-year-old male from New Florence, Pa., and a 31-year-old female from Robinson were charged. Their charges include endangering welfare of children, operating a methamphetamine laboratory, illegal dumping of meth waste and possession, among other charges.

The police strongly encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to call the toll-free, 24-hour tip line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s