



ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police in Indiana County are charging two in connection with a methamphetamine laboratory found in their home on Monday.

Police responded to a residence on Caroline Street in Wheatfield Township after receiving a tip.

Upon arrival, troopers located several items used to manufacture meth both inside and outside the house. Troopers also believe that two children were present while the meth lab was operating.

The scene was processed without incident and a 33-year-old male from New Florence, Pa., and a 31-year-old female from Robinson were charged. Their charges include endangering welfare of children, operating a methamphetamine laboratory, illegal dumping of meth waste and possession, among other charges.

The police strongly encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to call the toll-free, 24-hour tip line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS.

