



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — One person is in the hospital after an early morning single-vehicle crash shut down Allegheny River Boulevard on Tuesday.

The driver of a sedan crashed into a utility pole around 6 a.m., bringing down wires on to the road and snapping the pole.

Penn Hills Police responded to the scene.

They shut down Allegheny River Boulevard in both directions between Nadine Road and Washington Boulevard.

AVOID ALLEGHENY RIVER BLVD @ NADINE RD

🛑ALLEGHENY RIVER BLVD, ITS CLOSED DUE TO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH POLE & WIRES DOWN🛑 pic.twitter.com/7Tg5sPj3sT — Penn Hills St.227 (@PHVFD227) February 26, 2019

Traffic is being detoured around the area.

Duquesne Light crews were also called to the scene to fix the pole and wires.

The road reopened to traffic around 8 a.m.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a head injury. That person’s condition has not been released.

