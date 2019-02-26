



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after falling down an elevator shaft at a home under construction in the West End.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:35 p.m. at a new home on Republic Street.

The homes were all new and under construction, and each has an elevator shaft.

According to officials, the worker was on the third floor of the home, painting the door to the elevator when he leaned back too far. He fell down the shaft all the way to the first floor of the home.

A second construction worker, who was returning to the home to pick up some tools, found the worker after hearing banging coming from the area of the shaft.

The injured worker was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

