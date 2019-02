MARION CENTER (KDKA) — A smoky, early morning fire sent crews to a church in Indiana County on Tuesday.

The fire was first reported around 6 a.m. at the Harmony Grove Church on Five Points Road in the Borough of Creekside.

The Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

KDKA is working to learn what sparked the fire.

