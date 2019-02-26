POWER OUTAGES:Frustrations Growing As Many Still Remain Without Power After Wind Storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break sent water shooting into the air Tuesday afternoon near Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Duquesne Heights.

The break happened around 2 p.m. in what appears to be a construction zone on Shaler Street, near Greenleaf Street.

Crews were called to the scene after a geyser formed as a result of the break.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Lori Sperling)

Officials say the break appears to have occurred naturally.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

