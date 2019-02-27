



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Plum Borough native was one of three suspects accused by a grand jury in Pittsburgh of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine trafficking.

Brandon Winters, 43, of Plum Borough as well as Eduard Guzman Rijo of the Dominican Republic and Erick Alexander Martinez of Yonkers, NY, are accused of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and 400 grams of fentanyl. Winters also had more than 500 grams of cocaine.

All three face a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of $10 million or both.

The two-count indictment, returned Tuesday, was announced by U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady on Wednesday.

