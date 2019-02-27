Filed Under:Car Into House, Local TV, Murrysville, Ross Guidotti


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – At least one person was transported to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in Murrysville on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident, which occurred just before 2:30 p.m., left a garage-door-sized hole in the side of the house after a silver SUV came off Meadowbrook Road and crashed into the house.

Photo Credit: Ross Guidotti/KDKA

Witnesses on the scene said the car was completely inside the home at one point.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s