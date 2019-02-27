



WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – At least one person was transported to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in Murrysville on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident, which occurred just before 2:30 p.m., left a garage-door-sized hole in the side of the house after a silver SUV came off Meadowbrook Road and crashed into the house.

Witnesses on the scene said the car was completely inside the home at one point.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.