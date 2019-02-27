



Monroeville, Pa. (KDKA) – There is a twist in the case of auto and credit card theft.

It not only began and ended in the same neighborhood, but on the same street.

This crime caper started on the afternoon of Feb. 13; that’s when a rental car was stolen from in front of a home in the 700 block of Tokay Street in the East Hills.

Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said ”about two hours after the theft, a credit card belonging to the person whose car was stolen was used in a store in Monroeville.”

One of the thieves appears to fumble with the card, as he attempts to use it.

Then, a short time after that incident, police believe the same two teenagers broke into a car in Monroeville, and made off with a woman’s purse, which contained, among other things, her credit card.

They used her card at a Monroeville convenience store.

Within 48 hours, some of the stolen property was recovered along with the stolen vehicle. Both were found on Tokay Street in the East Hills.

“There’s a definite connection between these two males, and to both criminal acts,” Vollberg said.

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. Information that leads to an arrest could be worth up to $1,000.