



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kids in Allegheny County can open a free savings account through the “Fund My Future” program hosted by the Homestead Propel Charter School.

The program started in 2013 to stress the importance of saving money from an early age.

It’s open to anyone under age 18 in Allegheny County.

Propel Foundation staffers will be in the lobby of the City-County Building from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday to sign people up for new accounts.

For more information on how you can sign up, visit https://www.fundmyfuturepgh.org/.