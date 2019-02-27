Filed Under:Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, Sea Lion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sad news from the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, as the zoo announced that a beloved sea lion passed away.

“Zoey,” a 24-year-old sea lion passed away after her health had declined and the zoo was forced to euthanize her.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

The zoo says Zoey was diagnosed with oral squamous cell carcinoma in 2018 and was the first sea lion to receive a new and innovative cancer treatment called stereotactic radiation.

Zoey initially responded well to the treatment, and keepers and staff were hopeful that she would improve and continue with good health.

Zoey’s health recently began to decline and the very difficult decision was made to euthanize her.

In a release the zoo says Zoey will be missed by not only her keepers and Zoo staff, but the many visitors who loved and supported her through the years as well.

