  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Man With Gun, Pennsylvania Avenue, Spearmint Rhino Gentleman's Club


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police officers responded to the parking lot of the Spearmint Rhino Gentleman’s Club on Wednesday night after a man was brandishing a gun after being thrown out.

Photo Credit: KDKA

According to initial information related to the police investigation, two unruly male patrons were thrown out of the club on Pennsylvania Avenue. While in the parking lot, one of the men threw a rock inside the building, causing damage. When club security approached him, he ran to his car, retrieved a gun and pointed it at security. The two unidentified men then fled the scene as security went back inside the building.

No injuries were reported and police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s