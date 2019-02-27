



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police officers responded to the parking lot of the Spearmint Rhino Gentleman’s Club on Wednesday night after a man was brandishing a gun after being thrown out.

According to initial information related to the police investigation, two unruly male patrons were thrown out of the club on Pennsylvania Avenue. While in the parking lot, one of the men threw a rock inside the building, causing damage. When club security approached him, he ran to his car, retrieved a gun and pointed it at security. The two unidentified men then fled the scene as security went back inside the building.

No injuries were reported and police are investigating.

