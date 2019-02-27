By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Alabama Power, Amy Wadas, Duquesne Light, Local TV, Power Outages, Severe Weather, West Penn Power


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of electric customers across western Pennsylvania are spending another morning in the dark.

But some extra help has now arrived.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

More than 90 workers from Alabama Power have joined Duquesne Light crews to help with power restoration efforts following last Sunday’s powerful wind storm.

Also, on Tuesday, about 80 contract line workers were brought in to help.

Duquesne Light says that adds up to more than 1,000 people working to restore power.

They hope to have most of remaining outages, a count of about 7,200 on Wednesday morning, fixed by late Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, West Penn Power crews hope for a full restoration sometime on Thursday. FirstEnergy crews are also working to restore that service.

The remaining power outages are expected to be fixed by Saturday

To check when power will be restored in your area, visit Duquesne Light’s website here and West Penn Power’s website here.

