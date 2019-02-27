  • KDKA TVOn Air

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Scott Township Police Department is looking for suspects in an attempted home invasion last week.

The crime occurred on the 500 block of Carothers Avenue.

Photo courtesy of the Scott Township Police Department.

Pictured is the getaway vehicle. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 412-276-7725 extension 242 or 911.

