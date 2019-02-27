



INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert is planning to keep injured Linebacker Ryan Shazier on the roster next season.

That being said, the team has ruled out a return to football this year.

“From the Combine, #Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said that Ryan Shazier will be a part of the team in 2019. Even though Shazier wants to keep working toward a return to playing, there is an overall understanding that won’t happen this season.”

Colbert said any possible return for Shazier will not happen until at least the 2020 season as he recovers from a spinal cord injury.

“I can’t really speak for him, but I know he still wants to try to play football,” Colbert said. “We’ll support him. There’s no ceiling on what we would ever say to him as far as him wanting to do that. That’s up to him.”

Shazier’s contract expires next month, and Pittsburgh is looking into options for keeping him on the roster. Shazier helped the team in a scouting and player development role in 2018.

“It’s a unique situation,” Colbert said. “Ryan will be part of the football roster in some form or fashion in 2017. We have to figure out what is legal by NFL means. We are in the process of doing that.”