



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday who is wanted for murder in North Carolina.

Steltson O’Brian Davis, 31, was taken into custody at approximately 7:45 a.m. at a residence in the 1700 block of Paul Court. He was wanted for Oct. 9 murder and possession-of-a-firearm-by-a-felon charges stemming from the Sept. 26 shooting death of Anthony Bethea.

Davis was hiding in a crawl space when he was arrested. He was transported to the Allegheny County Jail, where he will remain pending extradition back to North Carolina.

