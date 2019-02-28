



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 7-year-old Wisconsin girl fighting an inoperable brain tumor is finding comfort from dogs around the world.

Little Emma Mertens, of Hartland, Wisconsin, was recently diagnosed with something called DIPG, or Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It’s a very rare brain tumor that is inoperable, according to her family’s GoFundMe page.

Recently, she had to have two emergency surgeries to reduce swelling on her brain, and will undergo six-weeks of radiation treatments.

Her family says little Emma is a fighter and she’s surrounded by love, but there’s one thing that’s bringing her joy above all else.

Doggie love letters.

The power of pets is helping Emma thrive as she undergoes treatments.

According to People.com, Emma loves dogs and as word spreads about her story, pets owners have decided to reach out to her to brighten her day.

The Mertens even say their inbox and P.O. Box have been filled with letters from dogs, sent via their owners.

Her dad writes that the dog photos and letters put a smile on Emma’s face, People.com reports.

The letters have come from as far away as Germany, Australia, Italy, The Netherlands and more.

If you would like to send Emma a doggie love letter, her address is:

Emma Mertens

P.O. Box 230

Hartland, WI

53029

And her email address is: emmalovesdogs7@gmail.com

Finally, if you would like to donate to help the Mertens family with Emma’s medical costs, visit their GoFundMe page at this link.

