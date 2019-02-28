  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy, NFL


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREEN BAY (KDKA) — Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is making headlines for all the wrong reasons this offseason.

Since he is not coaching an NFL team, McCarthy had plenty of time to attend his stepson’s high school basketball game. According to reports, McCarthy was not happy with the officiating and followed the referees off of the court yelling at the crew. A school official said McCarthy was using “unsportsmanlike language” that was not tolerated on school grounds.

“Mike McCarthy goes on a verbal tirade at his step sons Basketball game..🤦🏼‍♂️😳”

“Mike McCarthy isn’t at the Scouting Combine, but he’s still making headlines.”

McCarthy was fired by the Packers last season and was not added to a team in the coaching carousel in the offseason. He did say that he does want to return to an NFL sideline after next season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s