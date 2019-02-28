



GREEN BAY (KDKA) — Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is making headlines for all the wrong reasons this offseason.

Since he is not coaching an NFL team, McCarthy had plenty of time to attend his stepson’s high school basketball game. According to reports, McCarthy was not happy with the officiating and followed the referees off of the court yelling at the crew. A school official said McCarthy was using “unsportsmanlike language” that was not tolerated on school grounds.

“Mike McCarthy goes on a verbal tirade at his step sons Basketball game..🤦🏼‍♂️😳”

Mike McCarthy goes on a verbal tirade at his step sons Basketball game..🤦🏼‍♂️😳

“Mike McCarthy isn’t at the Scouting Combine, but he’s still making headlines.”

Mike McCarthy isn't at the Scouting Combine, but he's still making headlines

McCarthy was fired by the Packers last season and was not added to a team in the coaching carousel in the offseason. He did say that he does want to return to an NFL sideline after next season.

