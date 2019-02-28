



— Wondering where to find the best candy stores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top candy stores in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for candy stores.

1. Grandpa Joes Candy Shop

Topping the list is Grandpa Joes Candy Shop. Located at 2124 Penn Ave. in Strip District, the candy store is the highest rated candy store in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fudge Farm

Next up is Southside Flats’s Fudge Farm, situated at 1503 E. Carson St. With four stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, the candy store has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Chocolate Moose

Squirrel Hill South’s The Chocolate Moose, located at 5830 Forbes Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the candy store and chocolatier and shop 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews.

4. Katie’s Kandy

Katie’s Kandy, a candy store in Central Business District, is another go-to, with four stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 422 Wood St. to see for yourself.

5. S & S Candy & Cigar Co

Over in Southside Flats, check out S & S Candy & Cigar Co, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the tobacco shop and candy store at 2025 E. Carson St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.