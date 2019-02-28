



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More snow is on the way, not just tonight, at the end of the weekend, we could see a large-scale winter storm system.

We know the area will see accumulating snow overnight tonight. The range in what you can expect to see is all over the place though.

Another mid-level low will move by with the track, moving from southern Ohio over Morgantown and to the east. This puts the wrap-around precipitation band right on top of Western Pennsylvania.

The heaviest of the snow will likely be confined to places along and south of I-70. That doesn’t mean you won’t see some decent snow totals in places north of I-70.

Snow totals along and south of I-70 will likely hover around two inches, with some isolated areas seeing as much as four inches of snow. Snow in this area will begin to fall as soon as 6 p.m. in Greene County, and snow could still be falling as late as 7 a.m. Friday in places like Fayette County along with Somerset County. This area will see the most snow.

Snow rates as heavy as half an inch an hour will be possible from 10 p.m. through 3 p.m.

North of I-70, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says places like Allegheny County through the center of Westmoreland County could see around an inch of snow, with isolated areas seeing up to two inches of snow.

Places like Butler County, along with Lawrence County will likely see less than an inch of snow on average with just a dusting of snow falling along and north of I-80.

More snow is expected on Sunday into Monday morning. If model data is all over the place today, and it is, you can only imagine what it’s like for Sunday. At this point, we cannot rule out a large-scale winter storm system that brings four inches or more of snow to the area widespread.

Finally, even though this weekend will be the first of March, cold weather will linger into the first week of the month. Look for highs in just the 20s with single digit wake-up temperatures starting on Monday and continuing through at least next Thursday.

