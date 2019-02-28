  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash involving a school bus sent emergency crews to the city’s Troy Hill section early Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at East Ohio and Middle Streets involving a car and a school bus.

KDKA is working to learn whether any children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Officials have also not yet said what caused the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

