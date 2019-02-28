



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash involving a school bus sent emergency crews to the city’s Troy Hill section early Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at East Ohio and Middle Streets involving a car and a school bus.

KDKA is working to learn whether any children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Officials have also not yet said what caused the crash.

