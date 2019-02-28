



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Students at West Mifflin Area High School reportedly want the school board to change the school’s nondiscrimination policy to include transgender students.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports two members of the high school’s Gay-Straight Alliance, Cloe Loosz and Allyson Kowalczyk, have asked the school board to revise the school’s nondiscrimination policy to protect gender identity and expression.

The policy, which was last updated in 1999, currently states the board will “provide an equal opportunity for all students to achieve their maximum potential through the programs offered in the schools regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sex, sexual orientation, ancestry, national origin or handicap/disability.”

According to the Post-Gazette, School Board President Dave Marshall says the board will work with the district’s attorney to update the policy. Marshall also said he has never heard of any incident involving transgender students being bullied.