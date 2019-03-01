



BRANDENTON (KDKA) — The Pirates have claimed pitcher Jake Barrett off of waivers from the San Francisco Giants.

The team made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Today we claimed right-handed pitcher Jake Barrett off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. To make room for Barrett on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Chad Kuhl has been placed on the 60-day injured list.

Barrett has played three seasons in the MLB with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In those seasons he has appeared in 103 games with a 4.05 ERA.

