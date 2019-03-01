



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A steady stream of customers entered PennDOT’s newest driver license center in Bridgeville on Friday, opening day for the only center in the region where Pennsylvanians can get their Real ID in person.

“Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, you’re going to need either a Real ID compliant driver’s license or photo ID or another federally acceptable ID, like a passport or military ID, if you’re going to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a secure federal building,” said Alexis Campbell, spokesperson for PennDOT’s Driver & Vehicle Services.

The standard Pennsylvania driver’s license will cease to work with TSA or to enter federal buildings.

To get a Real ID requires some very specific items, says Campbell.

“We need to see one of those two documents, a birth certificate or passport. We need to see a social security card, and two proofs of your residency in Pennsylvania, so that could be your current driver’s license, your vehicle registration, a utility bill, something that shows your name and address,” Campbell said.

Maybe it was just the glitches of the first day of operation, but KDKA ran into a number of people who said they were having problems getting their Real ID at the Bridgeville center, in part waiting for an hour or more, only to be told they didn’t have the right documents.

“Just spent an hour and a half here,” Joe Rossi, of Peters, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano.

His story was pretty typical.

“Went up to the counter and presented my brand new driver’s license, which I got today, my passport, and some other identification,” Rossi said, “and they said, well, where’s your social security card? And I said I don’t have it, and they said well, you’re gonna have to come back.”

To get a social security card, order online from the social security administration.

If your name is different from that on your birth certificate or passport, don’t forget your marriage license or proof of name change.

You may go to any driver license center to have your documents verified and a Real ID mailed to you.

Only in Bridgeville can you walk out with a Real ID in hand.