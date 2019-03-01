



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins captain Sidney Crosby may not be having a banner season in the NHL this year, but his fellow teammates and opponents think his is still the best in the league.

An anonymous survey and report created by The Athletic claims that 48% of the NHL thinks Crosby is the best all-around player.

Young phenom Conor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers was second place with 25% of the vote. Rounding off the top five was the Boston Bruin’s Patrice Bergeron with 11% of the vote, the Florida Panther’s Aleksander Barkov (4%) and the Tampa Bay Lighting’s Nikita Kucherov.

No other Penguin player or coach was named in any of the questions, including goalie that players would want in game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, head coach players want to play for, most overrated player, best fans, and most preferred road destination for players.