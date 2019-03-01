  • KDKA TVOn Air

ELLSWORTH (KDKA) — One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Washington County on Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in Ellsworth at a building near the Community Park on South Main Street.

Emergency dispatchers confirm a male shooting victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

Further details have not yet been released.

State Police in Washington are investigating.

