WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is promoting a statewide infrastructure plan as a way to fund the expansion of broadband into areas that lack high-speed access to the internet.

Gov. Tom Wolf went to an elementary school in Waynesburg in southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to talk about his $4.5 billion infrastructure plan.

Wolf, a Democrat, is asking lawmakers to approve the plan and a severance tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production to finance it.

He wants to use the money for road paving, floodwater control, environmental improvements, economic development and technology projects such as broadband access.

Wolf’s administration says nearly a million Pennsylvania residents lack reliable, high-speed internet access.

The House’s Republicans majority leaders say they agree that the state’s aging infrastructure needs attention, but they’re opposed to a Marcellus Shale tax.

