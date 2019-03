CHERRY TREE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly crashing a stolen car in Indiana County then fleeing the scene.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. on Route 240 near Route 580 in Green Township.

State police say a man — later identified as 19-year-old Brandon Henry Wolfe, of Glen Campbell, Pa. — was driving a 2004 Buick Century sedan when he went off the road and crashed into a piece of farm equipment in a parking lot. The vehicle then continued across the parking lot and crashed into a tree.

According to police, Wolfe got out of the vehicle and ran away after the crash.

The vehicle had been reported stolen by a man in Homer City.

A woman who had been driving near the scene of the crash reported that she saw a man with bloody fists lying in the middle of Route 580. She said when she stopped to check on him, he tried to get into her vehicle but the doors were locked. He then ran into a wooded area.

Around 12:45 p.m., troopers found Wolfe walking along Route 580 and took him into custody without incident.

Police believe Wolfe was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Troopers allegedly found a backpack in the crashed vehicle that contained two glass pipes with white-colored residue, and Wolfe was allegedly in possession of a small piece of tin foil containing suspected narcotics.

Wolfe was transported to the Indiana Regional Medical Center to be treated for moderate injuries he sustained in the crash.

Wolfe is facing multiple charges, including theft by unlawful taking, drug possession and disorderly conduct.