



Jameson Rodgers has been named one of Pandora’s 2018 Country Artists To Watch and will be on tour with 2019 GRAMMY nominee Luke Combs through May of this year. Rodgers‘ new self-titled EP is generating major buzz within the country music community and his lead single “Some Girls” has been featured on Spotify’s “New Boots” and “Wild Country” playlists.

The man from Mississippi stopped by the CBS Local Digital Studios in New York City to discuss writing for Florida Georgia Line, touring with Combs and what it would mean to him to win an ACM Award of his own one day.