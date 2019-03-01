PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nielsen ratings for February 2019 are in and KDKA-TV is the most watched local news station in Western Pennsylvania!

KDKA-TV is #1 in total viewers at noon, 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. In the Adults 25-54 demo KDKA came in at #1 at Noon, 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. More impressively, as television viewing habits are shifting, KDKA-TV News was the ONLY Pittsburgh news station to show year-to-year ratings growth. Here are some of the highlights in the all-important A25-54 demo, Feb 2018 v. Feb 2019:

• Only station to grow at 4:30 a.m. with KDKA-TV Morning News, +50%

• Only station to grow at 5:00 a.m. with KDKA-TV Morning News, +13%

• Only station to grow at 6:00 a.m. with KDKA-TV Morning News, +57% and went from 3rd to 2nd.

• Only station to grow at 12:00 p.m. with KDKA-TV News at Noon, +24%, #1 newscast.

• Only station to grow at 4:00 p.m. with KDKA-TV News at Four, +14%

• Only station to grow at 5:00 p.m. with KDKA-TV News at Five, +14%, went from 3rd to 1st.

• Went from 3rd to 2nd at 6:00 p.m. with KDKA-TV News at Six

• Only station to grow at 11:00 p.m. with KDKA-TV News at Eleven, +16%, went from 3rd to 1st.

KDKA-TV News Director, Kathy Hostetter, said of the station’s most recent success, “The KDKA News team’s determination to win is abundantly clear and their hard work to own big stories points to their drive and our dominance in ratings. Our investigations, our leading coverage in big weather events, and our commitment to sports all culminated in our success.”

In addition to the KDKA newscasts wins, Pittsburgh’s only lifestyle and entertainment program, Pittsburgh Today Live showed 38% growth from year-to-year in adults 25-54. KDKA-TV was also the only station to show growth in the 9:00 a.m. time period where PTL airs.

Not only did KDKA dominate over the air, KDKA.com and KDKA Digital dominated online and on social media.

KDKA continues to lead the way when it comes to digital as the station was #1 on social media in all of Pittsburgh.

From Facebook, to Twitter, and Instagram, KDKA led the way with more than 1.2 million interactions across the social platforms, more than any other Pittsburgh media company.

Along with social media platforms, the KDKA Weather App is where viewers turn to when weather news affects where they live. Nearly three-million people have visited the KDKA Weather app so far in 2019, accessing great technology like live interactive radar, severe weather alerts, and breaking weather news.

Vice President and General Manager, Jay Howell, said of the results, “This is a huge team win. It’s interesting because the way viewers consume local news around the country is changing, however people in Pittsburgh remain loyal followers of KDKA-TV and we don’t take that for granted. As our industry evolves, viewers want access to news and information from many platforms and KDKA is committed to leading the way in digital, just as we have in broadcast for decades.”

Television Measurement: Nielsen

Social Media Measurement: CrowdTangle Analytics