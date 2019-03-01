



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It looks like we have at least one more good snow in us this season, probably more than just one, to be honest.

Everything is coming together for another solid round of snow impacting the area beginning on Sunday afternoon and going into early Monday.

The best news, right now, is that the timing of this snow will be similar to today when it comes to when it ends. That should give crews plenty of time to get roads in good shape before the morning rush.

While it is a little early to pin down exact snow totals this early, right now the best guess is that more than two inches of snow will fall, with highest totals coming from Allegheny County to the south. Isolated areas along I-70 could see more than four inches of snow. Also, icy conditions may develop along the state line.

Highest totals will fall in elevated areas along westward facing tops. We could be looking at widespread 4-7 inches of snow in the Laurel Highlands with isolated totals even higher than that.

The snow should be a light, airy snow that falls for around 12 hours. Heaviest snow rates will occur once the sun goes down, between the hours of 8 p.m. through 1 a.m. Snow rates could briefly top 0.75 inches per hour in elevated areas, but overall snow rates aren’t expected to be that high.

The snow totals will come from a steady and consistent snow falling across the area.

Behind the snow comes frigid temperatures with highs in just the 20s beginning on Monday and continuing through Wednesday. Single digit temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday morning with windy conditions making Monday possibly the coldest feels-like day of the week.

The first half of March is looking fairly cool. Thanks, Mr. Groundhog!

