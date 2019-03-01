



RANKIN (KDKA) — Police seized heroin/fentanyl worth an estimated $20,000 in Rankin early Friday morning.

Allegheny County Police and the Allegheny County Housing Authority Police have been investigating alleged heroin and fentanyl trafficking at an apartment in Hawkins Village over the past several months.

Detectives and Housing Authority Police executed a search warrant at the apartment early Friday morning as a result of the investigation.

Authorities found about 38 bricks of heroin, a 1/2 ounce of raw heroin, crack cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, a large amount of ammunition, a stolen .40 caliber handgun, magazines for the weapon and more than $3,000 in cash.

Police say the heroin/fentanyl has an estimated street value of $20,000.

Thirty-three-year-old Mychael Reid and 21-year-old Brandon Coleman were arrested in connection to the investigation.

Both are facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property and persons not to possess a firearm.