



DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Westmoreland County on Friday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Route 217 in Derry Township.

Emergency dispatchers confirm one person was killed.

Three others were injured. One person is in critical condition and two others are described as “walking wounded.”

Route 217 is closed between Pizza Barn Road and Cherry Street.

Pennsylvania State Police in Kiski are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details