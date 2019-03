REPUBLIC, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County woman is accused of asking someone to kill her husband.

Fifty-one-year-old Roxanne Guty, of Republic, Pa., was arrested Friday.

Guty allegedly approached someone she knew in an attempt to get him to kill her husband.

Police say Guty was arraigned on charges of attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Guty was sent to the Fayette County Jail and denied bond.