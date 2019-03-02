SEVERE WEATHER:Winter Storm Warning Issued Ahead Of Sunday's Storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man alleges he had a gun pointed at him after trying to buy some computer equipment.

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to North Charles and North Avenue on the North Side, where the victim told police the crime occurred.

According to the victim, he made arrangements to buy computer equipment from an unknown individual. The victim was not comfortable with the location the two parties agreed on so they changed the location.

When the seller arrived, the sale did not occur and according to the victim, the seller pointed a gun at him and left the location.

The police are investigating the incident.

