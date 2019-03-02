  • KDKA TVOn Air

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) – A fire in Washington County claimed the life of one man on Saturday morning.

The Washington County coroner announced that 62-year-old James Harbaugh died in a house fire on Rear Fallowfield Avenue in Charleroi on Saturday morning.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. and Harbaugh was pronounced dead at 6:42 a.m.

The fire is under investigation by the Charleroi Police Department. The coroner’s office is asking anyone with info. on Harbaugh’s family or friends to call 724-228-6785.

