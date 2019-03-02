



JORDAN, Minn. (KDKA) — A concerned citizen called 911 to ask police to check on a man who was standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow, but it wasn’t exactly a man that officers found at the scene.

The Jordan Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook.

Officers were sent to a neighborhood for a welfare check after receiving a report of a man standing motionless outside in the cold near a home. The caller said the man wasn’t wearing a coat and was hugging a pillow.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the “man” was actually a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO and inventor Mike Lindell.

Police were understanding on Facebook, joking that the caller understandably didn’t want to get too close to a “deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow.”