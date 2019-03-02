SEVERE WEATHER:Winter Storm Warning Issued Ahead Of Sunday's Storm
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JORDAN, Minn. (KDKA) — A concerned citizen called 911 to ask police to check on a man who was standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow, but it wasn’t exactly a man that officers found at the scene.

The Jordan Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook.

Officers were sent to a neighborhood for a welfare check after receiving a report of a man standing motionless outside in the cold near a home. The caller said the man wasn’t wearing a coat and was hugging a pillow.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the “man” was actually a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO and inventor Mike Lindell.

Police were understanding on Facebook, joking that the caller understandably didn’t want to get too close to a “deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s