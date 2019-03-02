



PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man is on trial on third-degree murder and other charges in a Thanksgiving Day police chase that authorities said ended when he collided with a car that burst into flames, killing the driver, his fiancée and her toddler daughter.

Twenty-four-year-old Demetrius Coleman is charged in the November 2016 crash in North Versailles that killed three members of a Pitcairn family on their way to a holiday dinner: 29-year-old David Lee Bianco, his 21-year-old fiancee Kaylie Meininger, and their 2-year-old daughter Annika.

RELATED STORIES:

Officer Norman Locke described pursuing the fleeing vehicle through 18 intersections. He called the collision and carnage “the most terrible thing I’ve ever seen.”

Defense attorney T. Brent McCune told jurors earlier that Coleman knows he needs to be accountable for the other crimes, but not murder.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)