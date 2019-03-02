SEVERE WEATHER:Winter Storm Warning Issued Ahead Of Sunday's Storm
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, a not-for-profit organization that provides free air and ground transportation for at-risk dogs, cats, sea turtles, guinea pigs, chickens, rats and butterflies, saved its 10,000th animal on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA photjournalist

The rescue took place with a joint air and land transport mission from shelters and rescues in Morgan County, Ky.; West Liberty, Ky.; and Hazel, Ky., as well as from rescue groups along Kentucky’s southwest border with Tennessee.

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA photjournalist

More than 25 dogs, all in danger of being euthanized, boarded PAART’s airplane and rescue truck and made their way back to Pittsburgh.

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA photjournalist

Both the air and land teams arrived at Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin on Saturday. The dogs will be placed into several rescues in the Pittsburgh area.

