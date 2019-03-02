



WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, a not-for-profit organization that provides free air and ground transportation for at-risk dogs, cats, sea turtles, guinea pigs, chickens, rats and butterflies, saved its 10,000th animal on Saturday.

The rescue took place with a joint air and land transport mission from shelters and rescues in Morgan County, Ky.; West Liberty, Ky.; and Hazel, Ky., as well as from rescue groups along Kentucky’s southwest border with Tennessee.

More than 25 dogs, all in danger of being euthanized, boarded PAART’s airplane and rescue truck and made their way back to Pittsburgh.

Both the air and land teams arrived at Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin on Saturday. The dogs will be placed into several rescues in the Pittsburgh area.

